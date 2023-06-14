Here’s the best announcement made by Aha Video on the occasion of actress Sreeleela’s birthday today. The beauty has teamed up with Allu Arjun for Aha video’s mystery project, ‘Original’. The OTT platform dropped a still featuring the duo together amid garden of flowers. Check out the first look of the jodi below: Sreeleela Clicks Selfie With Ram Pothineni As They March Towards the Last Schedule of Boyapati Sreenu’s Upcoming Film (View Pics).

Allu Arjun & Sreeleela

He is Iconic ⭐she is dreamy 💃. Veellu kalisi steppeste bomma blockbuster e🔥. Presenting @sreeleela14, our heroine for next aha Original… Athi pedda ‘Movie’ Panduga cheskundama..? Get ready for entertainment ‘tsunami’ 🎬🌊#AAtakesoverAha @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/7EK4DkbZT0 — ahavideoin (@ahavideoIN) June 14, 2023

