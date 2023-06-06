Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela have teamed up for Boyapati Sreenu’s upcoming flick that has been temporarily titled as ‘#BoyapatiRAPO’. The lead actors are off to shoot the last schedule of this film in Mysuru. Sreeleela has clicked a selfie with her co-star and shared the pics on Instagram. She captioned the post as, “It’s almost a wrap of #BOYPATIRAPO Marching towards our last schedule in namma uru @ram_pothineni.” Ram Pothineni and Filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu’s Untitled Project Kickstarts With a Muhrat Puja in Hyderabad (View Pics).

Sreeleela And Ram Pothineni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sreeleela (@sreeleela14)

Team In Mysuru

Ustaad @ramsayz looks ruggedly suave 🔥 and Sree Leela looks gorgeous 💥 in the latest post of @sreeleela14 via @instagram clicks From #Mysore Airport ⚡️⚡️!! Off to Shoot for the Next Schedule of #BoyapatiRAPO #RAmPOthineni 🤟🏻 pic.twitter.com/oEV0ghMlQP — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) June 6, 2023

