Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's upcoming film Thandel is creating a lot of buzz online. Ahead of the Telugu film's theatrical release, the makers hosted a grand pre-release event, Thandel Jaathara, at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on Sunday (February 2). A video from the event has surfaced online and gone viral. In the clip, producer Allu Aravind can be seen shaking a leg to the film's third single, "Hilesso Hilessa", along with host Suma. The 76-year-old’s infectious energy has earned praise. In another video, the producer also explained why his son, Allu Arjun, who was the chief guest of Thandel Jathara, missed the event despite it being pushed from Saturday. He said that Bunny (as AA is fondly called) missed the event due to severe gastritis. Meanwhile, Thandel is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on February 7, 2025. ‘Thandel’ Jathara: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reveals Naga Chaitanya Inspired Lead Hero’s Look in ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Animal’, Director’s Bollywood Blockbusters (Watch Video).

Allu Aravind on Why Allu Arjun Missed ‘Thandel’ Jathara

Allu Aravind Shakes a Leg to ‘Hilesso Hilessa’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)