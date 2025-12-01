Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reportedly married her boyfriend, Raj Nidimor,u on Monday, December 1, 2025. The lovebirds reportedly tied the knot at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. According to a Hindustan Times report, the actress and filmmaker got married in an intimate ceremony with only 30 guests in attendance. The reports also said that "Samantha wore a red saree for the wedding." Samantha was previously married to Telugu Naga Chaitanya, with whom she parted ways in 2021. Raj Nidimoru got divorced from his former wife Shhymali De in 2023. An official announcement about Samantha and Raj's wedding is yet to made by the couple. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru To Get Married on December 1? Filmmaker’s Ex-Wife Shhyamli De Shares Cryptic Post As Their Wedding Rumours Take Over the Internet.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Tie the Knot in Coimbatore in Intimate Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (HT City), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)