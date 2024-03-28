Allu Arjun and director Sukumar are already planning Pushpa 3, building on the success of Pushpa: The Rise (2021). Reportedly, Pushpa 2 (releasing August 15, 2024) is expected to have an open ending, setting the stage for Pushpa: The Roar, the trilogy's concluding chapter. Scripting for Pushpa 3 will begin after Pushpa 2's release. The report also mentions Pushpa as a planned franchise, not just a two-part series. Pushpa 2 – The Rule: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Update From Her Film With Allu Arjun As She Shoots in Yaganti Temple in Andhra Pradesh (See Pic).

Pushpa 3 Title Revealed

