Annabelle song Vaanil Pogum Megham is out and it features the very fresh chemistry of Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu. The two leads are seen spending some time together and this beautiful track fits in perfectly with the visuals of the song. Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu's soothing chemistry and this feel-good love song is what we can truly cherish.

Watch Annabelle Song Vaanil Pogum Megham Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)