American comedian Matt Rife took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that he is not the rightful owner of the haunted legend Annabelle doll. In addition, he, along with YouTuber Elton Chase, had purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren’s home and Occult Museum, including the haunted possessions of the Lorraines. Located in Monroe, Connecticut, the building houses the Raggedy Ann doll, which is a classic fixture in the horror genre, specifically in The Conjuring film franchise. “I have officially purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren’s home and Occult Museum, including being the legal guardian for at least the next 5 years, of the entire haunted collection including THE ANNABELLE DOLL, with my good friend @EltonCastee!!” he wrote in the caption while also stating the future of the home. While some of Rife’s supporters applauded his news, others raised rightful concern. Where Is the Annabelle Doll Now? The Raggedy Ann Doll’s Creepy Origin, Disappearance Claims, Demonic Conspiracy Theories Are Back Again After Dan Rivera’s Death!

Matt Rife and Elton Castee Purchase Purchase Annabelle Doll

INSANE ANNOUNCEMENT 😍🤯😈👹 I have officially purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren’s home and Occult Museum, including being the legal guardian for at least the next 5 years, of the entire haunted collection including THE ANNABELLE DOLL, with my good friend @EltonCastee!! If you… pic.twitter.com/1FVhtjv9oc — Matt Rife (@mattrife) August 1, 2025

Matt Rife Is the Owner of Annabelle Doll

🔥🚨BREAKING: Comedian Matt Rife is now the legal guardian of the Annabelle doll after purchasing the Connecticut home and occult museum of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. This also makes Rife the owner of over 700 other cursed artifacts. pic.twitter.com/16xI8h0JPw — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 3, 2025

Internet Is Concerned

matt rife playing with fire pic.twitter.com/mEdNVuBZND — Chief (@chiefflips) August 3, 2025

Seems So!

Comedy about to take a dark turn 👀 pic.twitter.com/aXl7aTWZjB — Gae7a.eth (@LukeGaeta2) August 3, 2025

Oops

The Horror

“matt rife now owns the annabelle doll” the gates of hell just burst open pic.twitter.com/n0CLwheoMx — kal 🩻 (@fearlesslycal) August 2, 2025

Internet Has No Chill

