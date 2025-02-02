Renowned Tamil filmmaker SU Arun Kumar got married in a star-studded ceremony on Sunday (February 2) in Madurai. The Veera Dheera Sooran director's wedding was graced by some of the biggest names of South Indian cinema, including Chiyaan Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi, SJ Suryah, Siddharth and Dushara Vijayan, among others. Several pictures from the director's special day have surfaced online. In one photo, Siddharth, Chiyaan Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi and SJ Suryah could be seen engaging in fun discussion, while the other pictures saw the actors pose with the newlyweds. ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ Release Date: Chiyaan Vikram and SU Arun Kumar’s Action Thriller To Arrive in the Theatres on THIS Date (View Post).

Tamil Filmmaker SU Arun Kumar Ties the Knot

Siddharth, Chiyaan Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi and SJ Suryah Clicked at the Wedding

