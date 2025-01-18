Vijay Sethupathi's latest film, Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran, is soon arriving on OTT. The Tamil-language thriller, which was released in theatres in December last year, is all set to make its digital debut. According to the latest updates, the period action thriller, also starring Soori and Manju Warrier, will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 19, 2025. The movie will also be available in Telugu. It features Rajiv Menon, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Anurag Kashyap in key roles. Viduthalai Part 2 follows a man named Perumal, who defies all odds to resist systemic oppression through acts of resistance. ‘Viduthalai Part 2’ Review: Critics Hail Vijay Sethupathi and Soori’s Performances in This Gripping Period Crime Thriller.

‘Viduthalai Part 2’ To Release on Amazon Prime Video on January 19, 2025

Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release Update

Watch the Trailer of ‘Viduthalai Part 2’:

