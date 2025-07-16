Dan Rivera, renowned paranormal investigator and handler of the infamous Annabelle doll, died unexpectedly on June 13 while on tour in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The New England Society for Psychic Research, with which Rivera was closely associated, confirmed his passing. He was a prominent figure in the “Devils on the Run Tour,” which featured the allegedly haunted Annabelle doll. Emergency responders were called to a hotel late Sunday night after reports that Rivera was receiving CPR. Despite efforts, he could not be revived. His sudden death has shocked the paranormal community. Is Annabelle Doll Missing? Paranormal Researcher Dan Rivera Reveals Truth As Rumours Claim Famed Raggedy Ann Doll Disappeared Amid Fires and Prison Break in New Orleans.

Dan Rivera Dies

