A new song from the movie Ante Sundaraniki is out. Titled "Thandanaanandha", the melody is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Swetha Mohan. The track sees Nani and Nazriya Fahadh serving you some crazy dance moves which are quite fun to see. Helmed by Vivek Athreya, the film releases in theatres on June 10. Ante Sundaraniki: Nani Explains Why His Film Will Not Be Dubbed In Kannada Language; Actor’s Statement Hurts Sentiments Of Kannadigas.

Watch Video:

