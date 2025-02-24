On February 24, 2025, to celebrate 'Natural Star' Nani's birthday, the makers of HIT 3 dropped an action-packed teaser of his upcoming film. Directed by the talented Sailesh Kolanu, this third instalment of the highly successful HIT series has already set high expectations following the impressive reactions to the posters and sneak peek. In HIT 3, Nani portrays the intense cop Arjun Sarkaar, tasked with solving a chilling and mysterious case. His character is seen resorting to extreme and ruthless methods to catch the culprit. Starring Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, the film is slated for release on May 1, 2025. ‘HIT–The 3rd Case’ Glimpse: Nani As Arjun Sarkaar Is a Badass Cop in Sailesh Kolanu’s Crime Thriller; ‘HIT 3’ To Release in Theatres on May 1, 2025 (Watch Video).

Watch 'HIT 3' Teaser:

