Sailesh Kolanu’s third instalment in the HIT franchise, Hit: The Third Case (or Hit 3), stars Nani - who also co-produces - in the lead role of this gritty investigative thriller. The film hit theatres on May 1 and has reportedly grossed INR 100 crore worldwide over its opening weekend. Despite its success, Hit 3 fell victim to online piracy on its very release day. Now, an even more shocking piracy incident has surfaced: a viral video alleges that a TV showroom in Hyderabad’s Punjagutta Mall was openly screening a cam rip of the film. While the authenticity of the video remains unverified, the makers of Hit 3 must urgently investigate this brazen violation. ‘Hit: The Third Case’ Movie Review: Nani’s Bloody Cop Thriller Abandons Mystery for Brutal and Gory Action.

Watch the Viral Clip:

The audacity to display the leaked print of HIT 3 in your showroom @bajajelectronic , and that too facing the main road siggu undha udal nayala location :- Punjagutta video recorded date :- 03/05/25 pic.twitter.com/mkkKxtnSCS — Mowa sir (@tweetsbymowa) May 4, 2025

