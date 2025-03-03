The Paradise marks the second collaboration between Natural Star Nani and director Srikanth Odela, generating immense buzz with its 1960s setting. The recently released teaser/glimpse captivates with a haunting narration about suppressed crows, shifting to a fearless leader emerging to fight for his community. Nani’s intense transformation includes a “Son of B**ch” tattoo, two long ponytails and a sculpted physique, keeping his face hidden to heighten intrigue. Featuring Sonali Kulkarni as the leading lady, The Paradise is set for a grand theatrical release on March 26, 2026, in eight languages worldwide under SLV Cinemas. ‘The Paradise’: Nani Teams Up With Director Srikanth Odela Again for a High-Octane Action Thriller (View Poster).

Watch 'The Paradise' Glimpse:

