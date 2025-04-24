The third instalment in the successful Telugu investigative franchise, Hit: The Third Case, is scheduled for release on May 1. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu and starring Nani in the lead, Hit: The Third Case is touted to be the most violent entry in the trilogy - something clearly reflected in the trailer, which showcased intense violence, bloodshed, and gore. However, despite the film receiving an 'A' certificate (Adults Only, suitable for viewers aged 18 and above), the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), also known as India’s Censor Board, still recommended several cuts. These included blurring graphic visuals and modifying a scene in which a police uniform is burnt. Additionally, the use of abusive language has been 'limited' in both the dialogues and the subtitles. ‘Hit: The Third Case’: Crucial Cameo in Nani’s Upcoming Thriller Leaks Ahead of Movie’s Release, Director Sailesh Kolanu Slams Media for Spoiling Surprise.

All Cuts Recommended for 'Hit: The Third Case'

In spite of 'A' rating, Censor Board's Hyderabad office butchers all swearing, violence, "uniform burning," and gore in @NameisNani-starrer HIT: THE THIRD CASE. #CBFCWatch https://t.co/680LtcnFkQ pic.twitter.com/ccqd4Tippq — Aroon Deep (@AroonDeep) April 24, 2025

Watch the Trailer of 'Hit: The Third Case':

