Looks like Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally found love again. According to the latest reports and the ongoing PDA between the actress and her Citadel: Honey Bunny director, Raj Nidimoru, something serious seems to be brewing between the two. Raj, who is half of the popular director duo Raj & DK, has found himself at the centre of online discussion after his pictures with Samantha Ruth Prabhu went viral. Adding to the speculation about their romance, a recent media report revealed that the couple is planning to move in together. But is this true? Raj Nidimoru’s Wife Shhyamali De Shares Cryptic Note Amid Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Rumours – Know All About ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Director’s Better Half.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru To Move In Together?

Amid Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dating rumours with Raj Nidimoru, a report revealed that the duo are planning to move in together and are hunting for a house. Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "Samantha and Raj and considering moving in together and are scouting for properties. They have the intent to live together and are working in that direction. Raj got officially divorced from Shhyamali De in 2022 and found love in Samantha after they collaborated for Citadel."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Latest Instagram Post Featuring Raj Nidimoru

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

However, the report has turned out to be false. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's team has now addressed the claims and called it false. When Hindustan Times reached out to the actress's manager, they cleared the air, calling it a "rumour". Meanwhile, Samantha has been posting several pictures on her Instagram celebrating the successful release of her debut production, Subham. The posts also feature pictures of Samantha with Raj. While the two have maintained their silence over the romance rumours, fans are convinced that they are dating. ‘New Beginnings’: Samantha Ruth Pabhu Posts Picture of Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru, As She Announces Her Debut Production ‘Subham’ (See Pics).

Amid all the drama, Raj Nidimoru's wife Shhyamali De posted a cryptic note on her Instagram, sending "blessings and love" to everyone who spoke about her. The timing of her post made fans wonder whether it was connected to the ongoing dating rumours between Raj and Samantha.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2025 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).