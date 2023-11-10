The Malayalam film Bandra released in theatres today. The film helmed by Arun Gopy stars ‘Janapriya Nayakan’ Dileep in the leading role. This film also marks Tamannaah Bhatia and Dino Morea’s debut in Malayalam Cinema. There are many who watched FDFS of this film, however, it has turned out to be a huge let down for many. The expectations from this flick were sky-rocketing, but netizens have labelled Bandra movie as a ‘dull affair’. Take a look at some of the posts below: Bandra Song 'Rakka Rakka': Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia Dance Their Hearts Out in This Peppy Track (Watch Video).

'Big Letdown'

Movie Buffs Are Upset

'Dull Affair'

'Weak Storyline'

Watch Bandra Movie Teaser Below:

