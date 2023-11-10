The Malayalam film Bandra released in theatres today. The film helmed by Arun Gopy stars ‘Janapriya Nayakan’ Dileep in the leading role. This film also marks Tamannaah Bhatia and Dino Morea’s debut in Malayalam Cinema. There are many who watched FDFS of this film, however, it has turned out to be a huge let down for many. The expectations from this flick were sky-rocketing, but netizens have labelled Bandra movie as a ‘dull affair’. Take a look at some of the posts below: Bandra Song 'Rakka Rakka': Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia Dance Their Hearts Out in This Peppy Track (Watch Video).

'Big Letdown'

#Bandra Movie Review: It is a big letdown in terms of scripting and presentation. While the first half is tolerable, the second half is messy as the movie strays away to random silly sub plots. There aren't enough episodes to draw a veil over the storyline, particularly the… pic.twitter.com/4poodHBRwu — What The Fuss (@W_T_F_Channel) November 10, 2023

Movie Buffs Are Upset

#Bandra #Dileep and UdayaKrishna should retire from their jobs. Their time is gone. This movie budget was 40cr. The producer obviously going to suffer. — Rex Bhai (@G1Rex) November 10, 2023

'Dull Affair'

#Bandra : A dull affair which is hugely relying on its cast and technical side. No surprises from UdayaKrishna as he is still stuck in 2000's. Arun Gopi's making is neat. DOP and visuals 👍 Good performances from Dileep and Tamannah. Dino Morea is typical. Ordinary pic.twitter.com/PuDtJDD1Ki — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) November 10, 2023

'Weak Storyline'

#Bandra : Weak storyline and ordinary script. But Arun Gopi has tried to present it rich as possible. It's more of a serious drama than mass or action. Couple of heroic scenes have worked out well and rest flat. Dileep and Tamanna have done well. Below average flick pic.twitter.com/iQXWlhk8iO — Front Row (@FrontRowTeam) November 10, 2023

Watch Bandra Movie Teaser Below:

