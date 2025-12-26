In a first-of-its-kind ruling, a Mumbai court has convicted a businessman for feeding pigeons in a public place, marking the first such conviction since the Bombay High Court banned the practice earlier this year. A Bandra metropolitan magistrate court found 52-year-old Dadar resident Nitin Sheth guilty, stating that feeding pigeons in public poses a risk to public health and violates government orders. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate V U Misal convicted Sheth on December 22 under Sections 223(b) and 271 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which deal with disobedience of lawful orders and acts likely to spread infectious diseases. The court imposed fines totaling INR 5,000. Pigeon Feeding Ban in Mumbai: BMC Takes Action, Fines Man for Feeding Pigeons at Kabutarkhana in Girgaon Chowpatty; Video Surfaces.

— Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) December 26, 2025

