Actor Dino Morea is mourning the loss of his father, Ronnie (Ronaldo) Morea and paid a heartfelt tribute to him on social media. Calling him his mentor, hero, and biggest inspiration, Dino shared how his father shaped his outlook on life through discipline, kindness, passion and love for nature. He thanked his father for teaching him to live fully, stay active, work hard and always be kind. Dino also expressed his belief that his father is already celebrating somewhere beyond, surrounded by joy and laughter. Ending the note on an emotional yet hopeful tone, the actor wrote that he will miss him deeply and looks forward to meeting him again someday. Dino Morea and His Brother Santino Morea Summoned by ED for Questioning in Mithi River Desilting Scam Day After Raid.

Dino Morea Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Dino Morea's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)