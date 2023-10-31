The makers of Bandra have dropped a new song "Raka Raka" from the film online and it's peppy. Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Dileep, the track is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Nakshathra Santhosh. The melody sees Dileep getting mesmerised by Tamannaah's beauty as they groove to the desi beats. Right from the costumes to the BGM, the track looks fun. Helmed by Arun Gopy, Bandra is slated to be released in theatres on November 10. Bandra Trailer Out! Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia and Dino Morea’s Upcoming Malayalam Film Deals With a Hero, Law Breaker and Bandra! (Watch Video).

Watch "Rakka Rakka" Song:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)