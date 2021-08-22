Chiranjeevi Konidela celebrates his 66th birthday on August 22 (Sunday). To mark his special day, Mahesh Babu has unveiled the title of Meher Ramesh's directorial film titled Bhola Shankar. This is Chiranjeevi's first collaboration with director Meher Ramesh. The film is to be produced by Anil Sunkara.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu🤗 Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir! pic.twitter.com/U9czmnIK5I — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 22, 2021

