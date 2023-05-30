Speculations have been rife that the release date of Chiranjeevi's film Bholaa Shankar has been pushed. To clear all the confusion, the makers stated that the film will release on August 11, 2023 as planned. Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia will play key roles in the film. Bholaa Shankar is directed by Meher Ramesh and bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara. Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia To Share Screen Space With Chiranjeevi In Meher Ramesh’s Film!.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

#BholaaShankar - No change in date. Film releasing in theatres on 11th August. pic.twitter.com/lEz0F87Btj — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) May 30, 2023

