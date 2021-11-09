Tamannaah Bhatia is ecstatic as she would be sharing screen space with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the film Bholaa Shankar. The ‘mega mass movie’ is directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara. The film also features Keerthy Suresh. The photoshoot and test look took place today. The shooting of Bholaa Shankar will go on floors from November 15.

Tamannaah Bhatia Roped In For Bholaa Shankar

