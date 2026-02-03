Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi was recently spotted in Mumbai on Monday (February 2) alongside actresses Tamannaah Bhatia, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Girija Oak Godbole. The group was seen together at the Soro Zai Restaurany in Versova, appearing to be in high spirits while engaging in discussion, as captured in a recent social media reel. This sighting comes at a significant time for Dwivedi, who recently transitioned to The Indian Express Group to lead new Hindi digital initiatives after his long tenure at The Lallantop. While no official project has been confirmed, the presence of these prominent stars suggests that Dwivedi’s upcoming venture may aim to bridge the gap between traditional journalism and cinematic digital storytelling. A video capturing them exiting the venue has now gone viral on social media. Saurabh Dwivedi Quits The Lallantop, Exits India Today Group After 12-Year Tenure.

Saurabh Dwivedi Is All Smiles as He Is Clicked With Tamannaah Bhatia, Girija Oak and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Mumbai – Watch Video

