The contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 are going to be in a major dilemma. Actor Sarath Kumar is going to put forth an offer that will decide the future of these housemates. The promo of the controversial reality show highlights Sarath Kumar offering the contestants a prize money of Rs 3 lakh to quit Kamal Haasan hosted show. The contestant who accepts this offer will have to exit the show immediately.

Watch The Promo Of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)