Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly and Tamil filmmaker Ram have turned a year older today. Nivin has turned 37, whereas director Ram has turned 47. This birthday is extremely special for the actor and director duo as they both have collaborated for a new project that recently went on floors in Rameshwaram. Nivin shared a post for Ram that read, “Pure passion. A real human. Happy birthday dear #Ram sir.”

Nivin Pauly’s Birthday Post For Director Ram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nivin Pauly (@nivinpaulyactor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)