The fantasy horror thriller Bramayugam opened to a positive response from the audience. Mammootty’s performance as Kodumon Potti, along with the gripping narrative, background music and every other technical aspect, left the audience amazed. The opening weekend collections of the film in Kerala show that Bramayugam will soon surpass the Rs 10 crore mark. According to reports, in these three days, it has managed to mint Rs 8.45 crore in the state. Bramayugam Movie Review: Mammootty Terrifies With Sinister Brilliance in Rahul Sadasivan's Spellbinding Horror-Fantasy.

Bramayugam Movie Collections

#Bramayugam 3 Days Kerala Boxoffice Collection Update: Day 1 - 3.05 Cr Day 2 - 2.40 Cr Day 3 - 3 Cr 3 Days Total - 8.45 Cr Superb Saturday 👏 All set to become the highest opening weekend grosser of the year at Kerala boxoffice surpassing #AbrahamOzler 👌🔥 pic.twitter.com/ee0nqeK6aI — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) February 18, 2024

