V.K. Ebrahim Kunju, a former minister of Kerala, passed away today, January 6. According to reports, VK Ebrahim Kunju (Ibrahim Kunju), who was a senior leader of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), passed away in Kochi at 73. It is reported that Kunju was undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma, heart failure and chronic kidney disease for some time. He breathed his last at around 3.40 PM at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, where he was admitted on Sunday, January 4, following health-related complications. Notably, Ebrahim Kunju was a four-time member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly and represented the Kalamassery constituency in Ernakulam from 2011 to 2021. He was also the MLA of the then Mattancherry constituency from 2001 to 2011. Suresh Kalmadi Dies: Congress Leader and Ex-Union Minister Passes Away in Maharashtra’s Pune After Brief Illness.

Former Kerala Minister and IUML Leader Ebrahim Kunju Dies

