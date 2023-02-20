The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 has grabbed everyone’s eyeballs. It has brought together the top celebs of Indian Cinema to battle on the cricket ground. During the Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers’ match, Akhil Akkineni scored 90 in 31 balls. His fantastic double batting performance has won hearts. Just in case you missed the Telugu Warriors captain’s impeccable performance, you can watch the videos below again! Kerala Strikers vs Telugu Warriors CCL 2023 Match Update: Akhil Akkineni's Man-of-the-Match Performance Helps in Beating Unni Mukundan's Team by 64 Runs.

Akhil Akkineni Scoring 65 In 19 balls

Akhil Akkineni Scoring 90 In 31 balls

