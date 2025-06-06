Akhil Akkineni, son of Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala Akkineni, got married to his longtime girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee in a traditional wedding ceremony. The function took place at the Akkineni family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, which was established by Akhi's grandfather and late legendary actor Akkineni Nageswar Rao (ANR). The first pictures of the wedding ceremony have now surfaced online. For their special day, the couple twinned in traditional white ensembles. Zainab looked gorgeous in a traditional silk saree with jewellery, while Akhil wore a dhoti and kurta. Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee Pre-Wedding Festivities: Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Light Up the Stage at Couple’s Baraat Function in Hyderabad (View Pics).

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee Wedding Pictures

This morning, Akhil and Zainab tied the knot in the presence of close family and dear ones. Congratulations to the newly weds 🎉#AkhilZainab pic.twitter.com/IkEXoGIDMQ — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) June 6, 2025

