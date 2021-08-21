The title and first look poster of Chiranjeevi's 153rd film is finally out! Tentatively called #Chiru153, the film has been now titled, GodFather. Ahead of the megastar's birthday on August 22, the makers as promised revealed it all. In the poster, we see a glimpse of Chiranjeevi in the backdrop with a flat cap.

Check It Out:

