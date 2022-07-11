Dear Friend premiered on Netflix on July 10. It marks filmmaker Vineeth Kumar’s second directorial project after Ayal Njanalla, which released in 2015. The coming-of-age drama starring Tovino Thomas, Darshana Rajendran, Arjun Lal, Basil Joseph among others has been hailed as a ‘relatable’ Malayalam movie by Twitterati. Based on a urban friendship, nostalgic moments and other emotional aspects, the film has turned out to be a great watch for all ages. Take a look at some of the tweets below. Dear Friend Teaser 2: Tovino Thomas and Darshana Rajendran’s Film Promises a Bumpy Yet Entertaining Ride (Watch Video).

Feel-Good Film

80.#DearFriend - Good 👍 A Feel Gud Movie.Friendship Story. Nice 1st Half & Gud 2nd Half Story Is Relatable To Many Peoples 💯 @ttovino Done A Nice Performance ❣️🤞 Entire Cast 👌 Watch It On Netflix !! !! 4/#5 pic.twitter.com/GKpvopxomm — Adnan369 (@Adnan3693) July 11, 2022

Brilliant Performances

#DearFriend Simple Yet Haunting👌🏻Technical Side & Performances Were Brilliant Enough👏🏻Sad That People Criticized This Gem Of A Film So Much🥺 @ttovino Machane❤️ pic.twitter.com/1dnKzG9ntv — _Upran._ (@nivin_tovino) July 11, 2022

Relatable Movie

#DearFriend one word is RELATABLE in most of the scenes !! Malayalam film industry has given much more and better tribute to Bengaluru and Karnataka than Kannada film industry !!! @ttovino @darshanarajend — BMR (@BANAPUR) July 11, 2022

The Emotional Factors

#DearFriend will remain as one of d few movies which I enjoyd personally but wont recommend to othrs. Its emotional, manipulative n haunting As a fan of plots which might show an abrupt end but leaves clues enough throughout, this one works pretty well@ttovino wat a performance. pic.twitter.com/wy4AJc3e0f — Arun Bhaskaran (@barunnair) July 10, 2022

Worth-Watching

Wathed #DearFriend . Loved the movie. Movie is slow but the movie demands it. @ttovino got into that character and can relate to him. Give it a try #DearFriendOnNetflix a story of friendship with an element of thriller. — D16 (@16_lonewolf) July 11, 2022

Hard-Hitting Yet Simple Film

#DearFriend What a movie man! The entire cast and crew deserving a standing ovation for putting forth such a hard hitting yet simple film. 9/10!@ttovino @darshanarajend @basiljoseph25 pic.twitter.com/uKazJQ5P7z — Rahul Menon (@rahulmenonedits) July 11, 2022

