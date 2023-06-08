Dhoomam is the upcoming suspense thriller starring Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali and Roshan Mathew in the lead. The opening of trailer shows how Fahadh’s character decides to rework on a public service ad, over smoking, that would make the audience to watch it. Without revealing much about the film’s plot, the trailer further leads to situations wherein there’s violence, kidnapping, money minting methods, revenge and many other incidences are showcased. The film directed by Pawan Kumar looks promising. It is set to be released in theatres on June 23. Dhoomam First Look Out! Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali and Roshan Mathew's ‘Smoke-Filled Journey’ Looks Intense (View Poster).

Watch The Trailer Of Dhoomam Below:

