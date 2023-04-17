The first look poster from Dhoomam is out! It not just features the film’s lead actor Fahadh Faasil, who has bruise mark on face and mouth covered with cross tape, with other actors’ looks in the background. Yes, this poster also features Aparna Balamurali, Roshan Mathew and Vineeth Radhakrishnan. Fahadh shared the poster on Facebook and captioned it as, “Prepare for a smoke-filled journey into the heart of darkness, where the stakes are high and secrets are deadly. This edge-of-your-seat suspense thriller will keep you guessing at every turn, until the final puff.” Dhoomam: Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali’s Film with U-Turn Fame Director Pawan Kumar Goes on Floors! View Pics from Muhurtham Ceremony.

Dhoomam First Look

