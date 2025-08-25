Kannada actor Dinesh Mangaluru, best known for his portrayal of Shetty, the Bombay Don, in Yash's 2018 blockbuster KGF, has died at the age of 55. He passed away at 3:30 am on Monday, August 25, at his home in Kundapura, Udupi district, Karnataka. The reason behind his demise remains undisclosed, and details regarding his last rites will be shared soon. Dinesh Mangaluru was well known for his supportive roles and negative characters in several acclaimed Kannada films, including Rakshit Shetty's Kirik Party. Jaswinder Bhalla Dies at 65: Punjabi Actor and Comedian Known for ‘Carry On Jatta’ and ‘Jind Jaan’.

Kannada Actor Dinesh Mangaluru No More

