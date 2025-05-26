Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt made a rare public appearance as he was spotted exiting a restaurant in Mumbai on Sunday (May 25). Being a favourite of the paparazzi, photographers bombarded Sanju Baba after spotting him outside the location, and now a video of the same has gone viral on social media. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, Sanjay Dutt was seen getting into his car as it was raining heavily. Showing concern about the photographers' health, the actor told them, "Ghar jaao, baarish ho raha hai." The photographers added that they were waiting for another celebrity, referring to her as "Nayi ladki". Dutt then enquires who they were talking about, and the paps tell him, Rasha. A confused Dutt asks them, "Kaun Rasha?". Clarifying, the paps tell the KGF 2 actor, "Raveena Tandon ki beti." Netizens couldn't stop laughing as they reacted to the viral video. A user wrote, "Bindass banda", while another commented, "Baba never lets us down." Hot n’ Cool: Rasha Thadani Impresses in ‘Easy Breezy’ Casual Denims, Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Is Here To Stay and Slay! (Watch Video).

Sanjay Dutt Fails To Recognise His ‘KGF 2’ Co-Star Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Thadani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Netizens React to Sanjay Dutt’s Viral Video

Instagram Comments

