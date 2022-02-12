Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty’s film DJ Tillu is helmed by Vimal Krishna. The film bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments banner has opened to mixed response from critics. While some have stated that the film is filled with madcap fun moments, some found the narrative to be a bit dull. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews shared by critics. DJ Tillu Actress Neha Sshetty Slams Journo Who Asked If Siddhu Jonnalagadda Counted Moles On Her Body At Trailer Launch.

Pinkvilla – Writer-actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda is the soul of this movie, followed by a technical team that is right on the money. Neha Shetty is subtle and can shift easily from an 'I am helpless' expression to a 'I know I can do anything to save my skin' demeanour.

The Hindu – The first hour is a riot, narrated with sharp humour and Tillu getting the best lines. It nearly becomes a one-man show as Siddhu gives it his all to play the eccentric character, owning the swag.

Telangana Today – As the actor Siddhu has been saying, ‘DJ Tillu’ isn’t a different story, but a well-scripted plot and hillarious comedy is what makes the story different. It’s not that the film was driven solely by the characterisation of Tillu, every character adds up to. The film scores big in its screenplay and the well-articulated climax.

GreatAndhra.com – Even in the second half, it offers some fun, but there is no story further to prolong it. The final act is completely a mess. The film ends abruptly as well, giving a hint of a sequel.

