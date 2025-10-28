Dabang Delhi KC have already booked a place in the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Final and await their opponent. Today's PKL match will see Telugu Titans take on former champions Patna Pirates in the Eliminator 3 at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), which will take place at Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. Star Sports will provide Pro Kabaddi League 12 live telecast, while fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch PKL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after a subscription. PKL 2025: Super 10s From Bharat Hooda, Vijay Malik Help Telugu Titans Clinch Mini-Qualifier vs Bengaluru Bulls To Reach Pro Kabaddi League Eliminator Three.

Today's PKL 2025 Match

Dabang Delhi K.C. ➡️ INTO FINALS! Patna Pirates ➡️ INTO ELIMINATOR 3! PKL Playoffs delivered yet another thrilling, high-intensity day of Kabaddi & ROAD TO FINAL is clearer than ever! 💪🏻😮‍💨 NEXT ON #PKL12 👉 Eliminator 3 | Telugu Titans 🆚 Patna Pirates | 7.30 PM on Star Sports… pic.twitter.com/mcLLHFzGwo — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)