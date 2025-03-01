Dulquer Salmaan won everyone's hearts with his portrayal as Baskhar in Venky Atluri's hit 2024 Telugu film Lucky Baskhar. He is now busy with a Tamil project. However, the good news is that the talented actor is all set to make a comeback in his home turf, Mollywood, with DQ 40. On Saturday (March 1), makers of the film officially unveiled the title of the film as I'm Game. DQ took to his Instagram to share the exciting announcement with a first look. The poster featured a man with a wounded hand holding a playing card. He captioned his post, "The Game is On! #RollYourDice #ImGame". Directed by Nahas Hidhayath of the RDX fame, the movie will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages. A release date for the film is yet to be announced. ‘Kaantha’: Dulquer Salmaan Unveils First Look Poster of His Upcoming Multilingual Project to Celebrate 13th Anniversary of His Film Career.

Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘I’m Game’ First Look Poster Out

