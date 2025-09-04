Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is riding high with the blockbuster success of his latest production, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The superhero movie features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead roles. September 4 marked a special moment for Dulquer Salmaan as he celebrated his wife Amaal Sufiya’s birthday. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a heartfelt post featuring pictures of the couple from a recent photoshoot along with a sweet note. The note read, "Happiest birthday to the prettiest girl in every room she walks into. All of my love, The luckiest boy in the world." Check out the post below. ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ Movie Review: Kalyani Priyadarshan Powers Malayalam Cinema’s First Female Superhero Film With Naslen’s Solid Support (LatestLY Exclusive).

Mollywood Star Dulquer Salmaan’s Adorable Birthday Wish for Wife Amaal Sufiya – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

