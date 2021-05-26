South star Dulquer Salmaan has been roped by R Balki for a psychological thriller film. Earlier, reports were doing rounds about their collaboration, but now cinematographer PC Sreeram has confirmed the news via his Twitter account.

Check It Out:

My next project with Balki will have Dulquer Salman. Its a psychological thriller . Eagerly waiting to start work.#RBalki@dulQuer pic.twitter.com/g0C7AKHoMf — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) May 25, 2021

