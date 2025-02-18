Mrunal Thakur has once again won the hearts of fans, this time off-screen. During an event in Kozhikode, Kerala, the actress charmed the audience with her fluency in Malayalam. She delighted the crowd further by naming Mammootty as her favourite superstar. When asked to say ‘Nammude Kozhikode (Our Kozhikode)’ with guidance from anchor Ranjini Haridas, Mrunal effortlessly delivered the phrase, followed by “Ellavareyum valarey ishtam aanu (I really like everyone).” In response to a question about her favourite Malayalam actor (with a request to exclude Dulquer Salmaan), she joyfully named Mammootty, calling him an ‘absolute rockstar’. Additionally, she shared her interest in Malayalam cinema and revealed that she has discussed with Dulquer the possibility of doing a Malayalam film. ‘Kaantha’: Dulquer Salmaan Unveils First Look Poster of His Upcoming Multilingual Project to Celebrate 13th Anniversary of His Film Career.

Mrunal Thakur Speaking in Malayalam

Mrunal Thakur Praising ‘Mammootty Sir’

Another Fan Girl 🥺🔥 Mrunal Thakkur Favorite Actor From Mollywood Is None Other Than @mammukka 😍 She Said Today In Kozhikode (Kerala)For Her First Visit in Kerala #MrunalThakur #Mammootty @Mrunal pic.twitter.com/lfsFwYSva8 — Gk Krishnamoorthi ⚠️ (@Kuruvila0) February 16, 2025

