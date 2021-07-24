The Enemy teaser is here and it's bloody, gory and cruel. Vishal and Arya's face-off will be the highlight of this movie. It also stars Prakash Raj ,Thambi Ramaiah , Karunakaran , Mamta Mohandas, Mirnalini Ravi. It is written and directed By Anand Shankar.

