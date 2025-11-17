Actress Meera Vasudevan took to social media to share that she is officially divorced and that she has been single since August 2025. The Malayalam film and TV actress was married to cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam in May 2024. Meera shared the news with her fans and followers through a post on Instagram on Sunday (November 16). Sharing a selfie, the actress wrote,"I, Actress Meera Vasudevan, aka @officialmeeravasudevan , officially declare that I am now single since Aug 2025. I am at a most wonderful and peaceful phase of my life." Her ex-husband is yet to comment on the matter. Meera was first married in 2005 to Vishal Agarwal, son of cinematographer Ashok Kumar. The couple ended their marriage in 2010. She then tied the knot with actor John Kukken in 2012 and ended their marriage in 2016. Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Says She Does NOT Want the Actor As Her Husband in Next Life Amid Divorce Rumours, Says ‘Wife Se Zyada Woh Heroines Ke Saath Time Bitate Hain’ (Watch Video).

Meera Vasudevan Single Again! Actress Announces Her Third Divorce From Cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meera Vasudevan (@officialmeeravasudevan)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Meera Vasudevan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)