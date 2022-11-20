The trailer of Gatta Kusthi showcased Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi’s chemistry as the husband and wife duo in the film. Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the film promises to be a fun-filled family drama. One will see how Veera decides to learn kusthi after tying the knot with Keerthi who isn’t afraid of physical fight. Apart from Tamil, the film will also be released in Telugu language, titled as Matti Kusthi. Gatta Kusthi Release Date: Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Film to Arrive in Theatres on December 2!

Watch The Trailer Of Gatta Kusthi Below:

