Gautham Vasudev Menon is in for a major shock after seeing a poster going viral on social media platforms. It features him as the lead actor of the film titled Anbuselvan. It was shared by Pa Ranjith on Twitter and after Gautham issued clarification on the same, he deleted it. The poster highlights that Anbuselvan is helmed by A Vinoth Kumar. Gautham’s statement read, “This is shocking & news to me.I have no idea what this film is that I’m supposed to be acting in.I don’t know or haven’t met the director whose name is on this poster.”

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Complete Statement On Anbuselvan

