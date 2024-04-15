The makers of Vishal's upcoming film Rathnam released the trailer on Monday, April 15. In the electrifying one-minute, thirty-second trailer, Vishal is a fierce protector, ready to defy all odds to safeguard his love, portrayed by the mesmerizing Priya Bhavani Shankar in the upcoming Tamil action drama. Written and directed by Hari, Rathnam also features Samuthirakani, Yogibabu, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles. The movie is co-produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and Zee Studios. Acclaimed director Devi Sri Prasad handles the music. Rathnam, starring Vishal and Priya Bhavani Shankar, will be released in the theatres on April 26. Vishal Gets Emotional As He Heads to London To Work on His Directorial Debut Thupparivalan 2, Says ‘Remembering My Dad’.

Watch Rathnam Trailer Here:

