Prasanth Varma's mythological superhero film HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, was released in the theatres on January 12 on the occasion of Sankranti. Ever since its release, the movie has been the talk of the town due to Teja Sajja's stellar and captivating performance. The past few weeks saw many speculations regarding the digital release of the superhero movie. But on March 14, the OTT streaming date for the film was finally out. Sharing the news on their X (previously Twitter), Colors Cineplex wrote, "Do din mein hogi iss brahmaand ke sabse pehle SUPERHERO se mulaqat.16 March raat 8 baje, dekhiye #HanuMan ka World Premiere, Hindi mein pehli baar, sirf Colors Cineplex aur @JioCinema par." The Hindi version of the HanuMan premieres on Jio Cinema on March 16. HanuMan OTT Release Update: Is Teja Sajja-Prasanth Varma's Film Arriving on Zee5 on March 8? Here's What We Know!.

HanuMan to Premiere on Jio Cinema On March 16

Do din mein hogi iss brahmaand ke sabse pehle SUPERHERO se mulaqat 👀🔥 16 March raat 8 baje, dekhiye #HanuMan ka World Premiere, Hindi mein pehli baar, sirf Colors Cineplex aur @JioCinema par. @PrasanthVarma @tejasajja123 @RKDStudios @Actor_Amritha @varusarath5 pic.twitter.com/ODAiesVYPI — Colors Cineplex (@Colors_Cineplex) March 14, 2024

