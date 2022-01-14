On the occasion of Pongal 2022, superstar Suriya has shared the perfect treat for his fans. He has shared a new still from his upcoming action-thriller Etharkkum Thunindhavan aka ET and wished his followers on social media a ‘Happy Pongal and Makar Sankranti!’. The poster is colourful and it seems to be his look from a dance number that has a cool festive vibe.

Suriya in Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Wish you all a Happy Pongal and Makar Sankranti!!#ET pic.twitter.com/miuc7edLJe — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) January 14, 2022

