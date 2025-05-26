Suriya and Pooja Hegde's Retro was released in theatres on May 1, 2025. The Tamil romantic action film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, opened to positive reviews from both audiences and critics. The movie, which marks the maiden collaboration between Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj, follows the story of a gangster who tries to lead a peaceful life after vowing to his wife. However, his past catches up with him, leading to consequences tough to mend. The movie is now gearing up for its OTT debut, and the makers are planning to release it online exactly one month after its theatrical release. In a recent update shared by Netflix on social media, Suriya's Retro will be available for streaming on the platform from May 31, 2025. Apart from Tamil, the movie will also be available in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. ‘Retro’ Movie Review: Suriya Excels in Karthik Subbaraj’s Visually Striking Gangster Drama Undone by a Bloated Second Half (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Retro’ OTT Release Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

